Police respond to shooting threat at Pactiv in Grottoes

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat of a shooting at the Pactiv in Grottoes.

Sheriff Smith said they responded to the plant after a call that a male was threatening a shooting on Sunday. He was not on location.

The threat stems from a domestic situation that started Saturday night and continued into Sunday.

The male has been detained. There is a heavy police presence on scene. Workers are safe and back to work.

There is no immediate danger to the community.

The case is currently under investigation. Check back here for updates.

