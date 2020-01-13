All students safe after report of active shooter near Virginia school

Police in central Virginia say they have found no injuries after a report of an active shooter near a school in Henrico County.

Just after noon on Monday, Henrico County police advised people to avoid the area of the 7800 block of Woodman Rd. due to a report of an active shooter in the area.

That's in the area of Moody Middle School in Henrico County.

By around 12:30 p.m., the department posted an update, saying they found no reported injuries at the scene.

According to Henrico County police, they got a call via text to 911 about an active shooter in the area and responded to the scene, but have found no evidence of any injuries.

Henrico Public Schools also said “all students are safe, and there is no indication any students are hurt.”

Students remain in their classrooms while police continue to clear the school door-by-door to ensure everyone's safety.

“However, at this time, there is no evidence of an actual active shooter, and no evidence that our students are in harm’s way,” Henrico County Schools said in a release.

As first responders work to clear the scene, Woodman Road remains closed from Lourdes Rd. to Norman Ave.

Here is a statement from Henrico Schools:

This is Andy Jenks writing and calling the Moody Middle School community on behalf of your principal, Denise Doss.

Stay close to your phone and email for more updates as we get them.

