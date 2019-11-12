Police say they've received no reports of behavior described on social media

In recent days, a series of posts on social media that described scary stories of attempted abductions in shopping center parking lots got thousands of shares around the Shenandoah Valley.

But police departments and sheriff's offices across our area say they've gotten no reports at all that line up with what's been posted and shared on Facebook. According to each, there have been no attempted abductions from any parking lots in our area.

The Harrisonburg Police Department issued a direct statement addressing a particular Facebook post, saying:

There have been NO complaints or reports of abductions from any parking lot in the City of Harrisonburg. We are aware of the recent social media post indicating this was taking place and there is no credibility to that report. Please be mindful that social media posts are often not true and can cause unnecessary fear in the community when written or shared. We encourage anyone with safety concerns to contact HPD directly.

The specific post they referred to had been deleted as of midday Tuesday.

WHSV also reached out to the Staunton Police Department, Waynesboro Police Department, Luray Police Department, and Rockingham County Sheriff's Office about other social media posts describing similar incidents in those areas.

Police in Staunton said they've received no reports for anything like an attempted abduction in a shopping center parking lot. They've been called for complaints about panhandling, fraud, and larceny in those areas, but they said they've heard of nothing like what people have alleged online.

Luray police also said they'd gotten no reports.

Waynesboro police said they, too, have heard of nothing like what was on social media, but if they receive any such reports, they'll investigate them accordingly.