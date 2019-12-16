Police search for Virginia man wanted for abduction, strangulation

The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a man wanted for several charges.

Andrew Mills Cox is wanted for abduction and kidnapping, breaking and entering, strangulation and felony eluding police.

Cox is believed to be in the Maple Hills subdivision off of US-221.

He was last reported seen wearing gray pants and white Jordan shoes.

Police say he may be asking to use people's phones because he does not have his.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

