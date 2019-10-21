Police search for missing teen believed to be with 34-year-old man

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenage girl.

Isabel Hicks, 14, was last seen in her home around 1 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21.

Police believe she is with 34-year-old Bruce Lynch of Bumpass, Virginia in a silver blue Toyota Matrix, with Virginia license plate VEM-9071.

Hicks is described as a white girl with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 4-feet, 11-inches and weighing 120 pounds.

Lynch is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes and a beard, standing 5-feet, 10-inches and weighing 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on where the teen is should call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466.