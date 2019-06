Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing teen whose last known location is in Staunton.

15-year-old Haylee Bennett's was last seen on Tannehill Street on Saturday, June 8, at approximately 9:00 p.m., according to a release.

She is approximately 5' 6", 135 pounds and has pierced ears.

Anyone with information on Bennett's whereabouts is asked to contact Staunton Police at 540-332-3842.