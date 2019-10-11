Police search for two suspects in Harrisonburg armed robbery

Harrisonburg police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing four people at the Lowe's on Linda Lane in Harrisonburg.

Police told WHSV two black males ran toward the Howard Johnson hotel near the Lowes. Police and SWAT surrounded the area, but did not find the suspects inside the hotel.

However, the one suspect with the gun has been identified as Jerry Upton, in his 60s. Police said Upton is not from the Harrisonburg area.

Both suspects remain at-large, but police are obtaining several felony warrants for armed robbery against Upton.

This is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.