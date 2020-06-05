Police search underway for missing girl in Afton

A helicopter circled at the top of Afton Mountain Thursday night where Virginia State police say law enforcement are searching for a missing girl.

A trooper says authorities received a report that an autistic girl was riding her bike in the area, but did not return.

Right now, a police K9 is looking for her, and the helicopter has been in the air. Multiple police vehicles from Augusta County and Virginia State Police were on scene. A US Park Ranger also arrived shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Officers are stopping any drivers along Afton Circle near the now-closed Inn at Afton.

This is a developing story.