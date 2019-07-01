Police searching for 2 Virginia men who disappeared fishing

Chesterfield police are looking for two men last seen on Saturday.

Walter Lee Carter, of Chesterfield, left his house on Saturday to pick up Calvin Donell Baskerville, of Petersburg.

The two men left in Carter’s blue 2002 Nissan Frontier with Virginia license plate 417260 for a day of fishing at an unknown location.

They were reported missing by relatives on Sunday, who were unsure of the destination for their fishing trip.

Carter, 71, is described as a black male, standing 5-feet, 10-inches and weighing 216 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and blue jeans.

He is in need of prescription medications.

Baskerville, 55, is described as a black male, standing 5-feet, 6-inches and weighing 198 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

He is also in need of prescription medications.

Anyone with information on Carter or Baskerville’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

