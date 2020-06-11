Police searching for 2 suspects in Harrisonburg armed robbery

Police are searching for two suspects after an alleged armed robbery in a Harrisonburg parking lot on Monday.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of Meridian Circle, in the area of North 38 Apartments, on Monday, June 8, after several people called 911 to report hearing a gunshot during a fight in the parking lot.

When officers got to the scene, they were initially unable to find anyone involved in the disturbance that others had reported, but the Major Crimes Unit was contacted after the officers found blood on the ground and on nearby vehicles.

Shortly afterward, police say they found two victims nearby. Neither person had been shot, but one of them had sustained minor injuries from an assault, leading to the blood found at the scene.

As police have investigated, they say they've identified two suspects: 23-year-old Jameel K. Fletcher, of Harrisonburg; and 24-year-old Tyler Teele, of Rockingham County.

Fletcher is wanted for Robbery, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Attempted Malicious Wounding, Malicious Wounding, Brandishing a Firearm (x2), Reckless Handling of a Firearm, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm in City Limits.

Teele is wanted for Robbery: Principal in the 2nd Degree and Trespassing.

Police believe the incident was isolated and say no else is in danger, as the suspects and victims knew each other.

Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information on the whereabouts of Fletcher or Teele to contact them at (540) 437-2650. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus a tip to CRIMES (274637).

