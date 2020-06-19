Police searching for 2 suspects in attack and attempted robbery in Harrisonburg

Harrisonburg police are searching for two people they say are responsible for attacking and trying to rob a couple along Port Republic Rd. on Thursday night.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault and attempted robbery in the 800 block of Port Republic Rd., not far from the intersection of Port Republic Rd. and Devon Lane.

Police say a man and woman were injured in the incident. After officers arrived, the man was treated at the scene and the woman was taken by ambulance to Sentara RMH for treatment.

The suspects believed to be responsible for the attack and attempted robbery were identified as 23-year-old Hassan Grant, of Harrisonburg, and 28-year-old Anika Wratchford, of Broadway.

Police have obtained warrants for both of them on charges of conspiracy to commit malicious wounding, accessory after the fact to malicious wounding, conspiracy to robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to use a firearm in the commission of a robbery and attempted robbery.

All warrants remain outstanding.

Officers say the incident was isolated, and there's little to no public threat.

Anyone with more information about the crime or tips on the location of Hassan and/or Anika is asked to contact HPD at (540) 434-4436. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).