Police searching for 3 suspects in connection to thefts from JMU offices

The JMU Police Department is asking for help from the public to find three people they say are responsible for stealing and using others' money.

According to police, a suspect entered two separate buildings on the James Madison University campus around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3. In those buildings, police say the suspect went into two officers and stole a purse and a wallet.

After the thefts were noticed, three suspects used credit cards taken in those thefts to make "numerous large purchases" in Harrisonburg, police say.

The suspects, including two men and a woman, were believed to be traveling in a white Chrysler minivan at the time.

Anyone with information about the case or who knows who any of the suspects may be, is asked to contact the JMU Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division by calling 540-568-6711.

