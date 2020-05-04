3-year-old girl found safe, father arrested after AMBER Alert

UPDATE (1:08 p.m.):

A 3-year-old Harrisonburg girl has been found safe by police after she was allegedly abducted by her biological father Monday morning.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Virginia State Police canceled the AMBER Alert that had been issued for Brianna Aylin Reyes-Cardoza.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, Reyes-Cardoza was found with her father, 30-year-old Jose Reyes-Paz, in Charlottesville this afternoon.

Officers thanked Virginia State Police, the Charlottesville Police Department, Staunton Police Department, and the Albemarle County Sheriff's Office for their help in the search and investigation.

Reyes-Paz was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor parental abduction, felony attempted abduction to remove from state, and felony abuse/neglect of child.

Police continue to investigate the abduction.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Harrisonburg's local Crime Solvers line at 540-574-5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

____________

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl police say was abducted by her father in Harrisonburg.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, 3-year-old Brianna Aylin Reyes-Cardoza was last seen around 8:24 a.m. on Monday, May 4, at her home in the 1600 block of South Burkwood Court in Harrisonburg.

She is believed to be in extreme danger, and just after noon, Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse issued an AMBER Alert for her abduction on behalf of Harrisonburg police.

Brianna is described as a Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes, standing 3-feet tall and weighing 36 lbs. She was last seen wearing a red short sleeve shirt with Minnie Mouse on the front, pink shorts, and pink sandals.

Police believe she was abducted by her biological father, Jose Reyes-Paz.

Officers say Reyes-Paz picked the girl up at her home and may be driving on Interstate 64. No vehicle description has been provided.

He has ties to the Charlottesville/Albemarle County area, as well as to California, according to police.

Reyes-Paz is described as a a 30-year-old Hispanic man, with black hair and brown eyes, 5’ 6” tall, with a thin to medium build. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and a dark-colored beanie.

He's wanted for child abduction.

Anyone with information on the immediate whereabouts of Brianna and Jose Reyes-Paz is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with other tips is asked to call Harrisonburg's local Crime Solvers line at 540-574-5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

