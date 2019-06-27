Police searching for Erik McFadden in connection to unsolved murder

The Charlottesville Police Department held a press conference Thursday morning concerning an unsolved homicide dating back to 2012.

On Wednesday, the police department filed a missing person's report for a person of critical interest in the case: 28-year-old Erik McFadden.

McFadden is being sought in connection with the 2012 disappearance of Sage Smith, which was reclassified as a homicide in 2016.

According to police, officers briefly spoke with McFadden immediately after Smith's disappearance, but he did not appear at a scheduled interview and reportedly left the area.

Since then, police say he has not been seen or heard from by officers or by members of his family.

McFadden's mother asked the police department to file the missing person's report.

McFadden knew Smith and the two were planning to meet the evening of Smith's disappearance.

Detectives continue to believe McFadden was the last person to see Smith the night of Nov. 20, 2012, and that he has information vital to solving the case.

Officials say he may have traveled to and could be living in one of several cities, including Baltimore; Joppa, Maryland; Lake City, South Carolina; Columbia, South Carolina; Atlanta; New York; Rochester, New York; or possibly others on the West Coast.

Police are renewing a call for any information on McFadden's whereabouts, asking anyone with information to contact Detective Regine Wright at (434) 977-3381 or CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000.

A $10,000 reward is being offered through CrimeStoppers, and an additional $10,000 is being matched by the city of Charlottesville for information leading to an arrest in the Smith case.