Police searching for Virginia women missing since Saturday

The Buena Vista Police Department is asking for help finding two women nobody has reported seeing since Saturday.

Police say Jacquelyn “Bridgett” Clark, 42, and Mary “Becky” Williams, 40, were last reported seen in the City of Buena Vista on April 18, shortly before midnight. Investigators believe the two left Buena Vista and headed toward the Smith Mountain Lake area of Franklin County.

Police say they were driving a dark blue 2013 Ford Explorer with VA license plates VKG-4414.

Police believe Clark and Williams drove from Buena Vista via Interstate 81 South to 581 into Roanoke County, continuing over Route 116/Windy Gap Mountain into Franklin County.

The last known contact with Williams or Clark was Sunday, around 2:30 a.m.

Anyone with any information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact:

Buena Vista Police Department - 540.261.6171

Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office - 540.463.7328

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office - 540.483.3000