Police searching for Waynesboro teen who may be in danger

Police are asking for help from the public to find a Waynesboro teenager they say may be at risk due to a serious medical condition.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, 16-year-old Jessie Dwayne Prather is believed to have run away from home on Sunday night in the area of Hopeman West Apartments.

As of Monday afternoon, he hadn't yet been found, but police say he likely needs medication for a serious medical condition.

He was last seen wearing a white or light gray T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675.

