Police searching for convicted sex offender in the Staunton area

West Virginia State Police are searching for a convicted sex offender believed to be in the Staunton area.

According to Sgt. S.S. Keaton, with the Union detachment of the West Virginia State Police, Jeremiah Cleveland Ackelson failed to register as a sex offender for a second time in Monroe County.

Police believe he's in the Staunton area and may be driving a white 1999 Ford F-150 with Virginia registration UTD 4265.

Ackelson has been added to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) with the FBI to assist in finding him anywhere in the country, and once arrested, he would be extradited back to West Virginia.

Ackelson is described as a white man standing 6-feet, 4-inches tall, weighing 260 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact your local police or the Union Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-772-5100.

