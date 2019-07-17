Police searching for info in Harrisonburg credit card fraud case

Police are asking for help from the public to identify two fraud suspects in Harrisonburg who may be connected to a credit card skimmer scheme.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, two men committed credit card fraud at the Harrisonburg Lowe's on July 8, but the victim was still in possession of the card itself.

It's believed the suspects likely pulled the card info from a skimmer - which are often installed at gas stations or ATMs - and then used it to clone the card.

The suspects are described as two Hispanic males in their late 20's to early 30's. One was seen dressed in a shirt and tie while the other was wearing jean shorts and a striped shirt. One has a shaved head.

If you have any information about the crime in question, you're asked to contact Detective Randall Life at 540-437-2690. To submit information anonymously, contact Crime Solvers at 540-574- 5050 or text “HPD” plus your tip to CRIMES (274637).

