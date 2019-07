The Staunton Police Department is asking for your help to find a missing teenager.

According to police, 14-year-old Madison Colvin – described as white girl standing about 5-feet tall, weighing 120 pounds, with pierced ears – was last seen on Sunday, June 30.

Police believe she may be in the Waynesboro or Harrisonburg areas.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you're asked to call police at 1-540-332-3842.