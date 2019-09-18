Police searching for missing Staunton woman

Police are asking for help from the public to find a missing Staunton woman.

According to the Staunton Police Department, 52-year-old Valerie Jones may be in danger.

Police say she was last seen nearly a month ago on August 20, near Gypsy Hill Park, and was reported missing by her family on September 16.

She's known to use public transportation in the city.

Jones is described as 52-year-old black woman, standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing 220 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

She's believed to be endangered due to a medical condition.

If you have any information about here whereabouts, you're asked to call the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842.

