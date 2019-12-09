Police searching for robbery suspect who wore long blonde wig

The Prince George County Police Department responded to a robbery at a Vape King Friday night.

At approximately 11:57 p.m. on Dec. 6, deputies were called to the Vape King located at 9835 Commons Drive.

The suspect was described as a black male who was wearing a blonde shoulder-length wig and had a black cloth covering his face.

According to witnesses at the scene, the suspect displayed a small, black semi-automatic handgun. An employee was subsequently robbed of cash.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the area on foot.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777.

