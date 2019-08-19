Police searching for suspect who robbed Moorefield CVS

Police in West Virginia are searching for someone who robbed a Moorefield pharmacy at gunpoint while in disguise.

According to a press release from the Moorefield Police Department, a man walked into the store around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, wearing coveralls, a wig, sunglasses, and a bandanna over his face. Police say he displayed a handgun.

The man allegedly directed the store's employees to sit down and then instructed the druggist to place medications in a cloth bag while he took money from the cash register.

Police say the man then fled in a black car heading north on Rt. 220.

Anyone who may have witnessed black car parked in the Dollar General parking lot in Moorefield around that time or saw someone matching the suspect's description around that time is asked to contact the Moorefield Police Department.

Investigation remains ongoing.