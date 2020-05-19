Police see recent uptick of violent crimes in Harrisonburg

Over the past few weeks, there have been two shootings and a robbery near the 1000 block of Lois Lane in Harrisonburg, and police say they're seeing an uptick in violent crimes in the city.

Each incident took part just a few days after each other, with the most recent on Saturday, when a man was found in the 1000 block of Lois Lane with a gunshot wound.

Previously, a man was arrested for a separate shooting involving shots fired into a vehicle with pasengers.

The 1000 block of Lois Lane is an area of townhomes and apartments, with The Hills Southview to the south and Foxhill Townhomes and Deer Run Apartments to the north. It's not far off Port Republic Rd. on the other side of the Food Lion shopping center.

Sgt. Phillip Read, with HPD's Major Crimes Unit (MCU), said all three incidents are not related and he does not believe they have anything to do with students being gone.

He said the department has started increasing target patrols throughout the city.

"You're going to see a lot more police presence in the last few months because they're being very visible and we're trying to show that we're out there and we're patrolling," Sgt. Read said.

Sgt. Read said it's hard to compare this month's crime statistics to last year, given the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.

All three incidents are still under investigation.

