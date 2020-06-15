Police seek leads in Stuarts Draft shooting investigation

Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday night in Augusta County.

According to the agency, deputies from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in Stuarts Draft around 5:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired at a residence. A man and woman who were home at the time of the shooting were not hurt.

The shooting suspect's vehicle was described as a champagne or beige-colored compact sedan.

No other details were immediately provided by investigators.

Anybody with information about the shooting suspect or the vehicle should call 434-352-7128 or e-mail questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

