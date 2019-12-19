Police seek person of interest in 18-year-old woman's slaying

UPDATE ( Dec. 19):

The Charleston Police Department has named a person of interest in a Charleston homicide case.

The department held a news conference Wednesday, asking for the community's help in solving the case. Officers named Qynell Bradshaw, 23, of Charleston, a person of interest in the murder of Laurina Blake, 18, of Charleston.

"This investigation has taken us outside of Charleston (into) several counties. We are working Saturdays and Sundays, so we are just looking for help in the community," said CPD Chief Detective Tony Hazelett.

Investigators say Bradshaw was Blake's ex-boyfriend.

Laurina Blake was shot and killed Nov. 30 on Lovell Drive.

Officials believe Bradshaw has ties to the Charleston area. He also has an outstanding warrant for being a person prohibited from possessing firearms and an outstanding felony warrant for malicious wounding.

Charleston Police say the malicious wounding incident happened in June of 2019 and involved Blake. Bradshaw is accused of holding Blake's mouth open under a shower head until she began to choke and lose consciousness.

Bradshaw is also accused of hitting Blake in the face with his fist, causing a significant eye injury, investigators say.

Terrance Bonner, 25, was arrested on unrelated charges and brought in for questioning about the homicide case.

Dante Williams, 22, and Memphis Ross, 18, are still wanted for questioning by the Charleston Police Department.

Detectives said they feel like they have "hit a brick wall" in the case and ask anyone with information to call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111.

"I understand the culture of not wanting to talk to the police or fear of retaliation if you provide information of a crime," Charleston Police Chief Opie Smith said. "This is about getting justice for the family of an 18-year-old that was brutally murdered by gun violence."

___________

Police in West Virginia’s capital city are asking for the public's help in solving the slaying of an 18-year-old woman who was gunned down last month.

Charleston police held a news conference Wednesday morning at City Hall to plead with any potential witnesses in the fatal shooting of Laurina Blake to come forward. Charleston Police Chief Opie Smith said information can be given anonymously to police.

Authorities say they found Blake on Nov. 30 lying on a road with multiple gunshot wounds. She was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.