Police shoot, kill ‘aggressive dog’ that chased woman into her home

A dog was shot and killed in Chesterfield after police say it chased a woman and attempted to attack an officer.

Police were called to the 2400 block of Graeme Hall Circle after two “aggressive dogs” chased a woman into her home. When they arrived, a man told officers he had previously been chased by the same dogs.

While the officer spoke to the woman who was chased, the dog “ran at him aggressively,” according to police. The officer attempted to keep the dog away with his baton, but eventually shot and killed the animal, police stated.

The second dog was secured by another woman who responded to the scene.