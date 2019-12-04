Police step up patrols after potential threat against Virginia Christian schools

Police have stepped up patrols in the area of private Christian schools in several communities across Virginia after a potential threat was made on Tuesday.

According to the Danville Police Department, they received a routine law enforcement intelligence briefing that indicated someone from outside the area made a threat toward private Christian schools in Virginia, but it was not directed at any specific school.

They said the threat was from an individual and did not come from our area, but as a precaution, they are urging private Christian schools to be vigilant.

"We are committed to keeping our children safe and that is why we chose to pass the information on to the schools so that their leadership could make decisions they believed were in the best interest of their students," the police department said.

Westover Christian Academy, in southern Virginia, closed Wednesday as a precaution. Others are taking extra caution.

In a statement, police said, "We understand how any news of a threat to a school can cause concern, especially when national headlines are constantly filled with news about violence in schools. We want to reiterate there was no specific threat made to any school in this area."

