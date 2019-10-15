Police still searching for two suspects in armed robbery

The Harrisonburg Police Department is still searching for two suspects in an armed robbery from Friday evening.

Photo by WHSV | Mugshot provided by Harrisonburg Police Dept.

Police said they first received a call around 6 p.m. on Oct. 11 for an armed robbery in the area of the Howard Johnson.

Sgt. Phillip Read, with the Harrisonburg Police Department, said the victim reported being held at gunpoint while 57-year-old Jerry Upton, of Georgia, and another man robbed the victim and another person, taking personal belongings from their vehicles in the Howard Johnson parking lot.

The suspects then allegedly forced the victims to drive them to the Hampton Inn, where they robbed three others in that parking lot. After the robberies, the victim told police the suspects forced him to take them to the Lowe's parking lot, where they then got out and fled.

Police said one of the two suspects has been identified.

"One of the suspects is wanted for multiple felony charges in relation to this incident. That's Jerry Upton from Georgia," Sgt. Read said. "And the other individual we're still investigating."

Police said Upton was known to one of the victims, which contributed to them being able to quickly identify him.

Upton is described as a black male, 6'0", 150 pounds, and may have a distinct walk due to a previous leg injury.

Both men, wanted for multiple counts of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and abduction, are still on the loose. Police clarified that no robberies occurred in the Lowe's parking lot – that's just where the suspects were dropped off at the end of their crime spree and then fled from.

If you have any information about the robberies, you're asked to either call the major crimes unit at 540-437-2640 or contact Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050. You can also text "HPD" and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

