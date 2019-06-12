Police training academy seeks public input for accreditation assessment

The Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Training Academy will open a phone line for comments during a two-hour window next week as the facility seeks national accreditation.

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., known as CALEA, will conduct an on-site evaluation in Weyers Cave next week after an online assessment was completed. The credentialing authority is responsible for accrediting law enforcement agencies and training academies in multiple states.

This is the first time the training academy, which police department and sheriff's offices across the valley rely on for readying recruits, has applied for CALEA approval.

"It shows that we are doing what is needed toward high standards, we're being very transparent with who we serve in our community," said Andrew McNally, the Executive Director of the academy.

CALEA will evaluate several aspects of the academy, including teaching techniques and student safety.

Phone calls from the public will be accepted from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the number 540-234-8354 and will be restricted to 10 minutes.

The Staunton Police Department is also accredited through the CALEA.