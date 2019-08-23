Police use community walk to inform college students ahead of school year

As JMU students settle back in to life on campus, the Harrisonburg Police Department is taking steps to keep trouble at bay.

During a community walk Thursday night, officers went door to door on off-campus student housing to connect with students and inform them.

"We just want to make them aware of what we'll be doing over the next several weeks and how we operate," said Lieutenant Jason Kidd, with HPD. "We want to make sure they're aware of the law and ordinances."

Kidd said HPD will have an increased presence in the city over the next few weeks.

This walk was also a chance for HPD to explain and enforce an amended noise ordinance, passed by council last week.

The ordinance tightens restrictions related to party permits, and some JMU students, like Jay Leonard, felt the ordinance directly targeted the student population.

"It seems like when this vote came out, none of us (students) knew what was happening, or like we didn't have a voice," Leonard said. "So I hope the City can educate us more on it."

However, Harrisonburg police say the ordinance is universal and does not target students.

"It really doesn't target any specific group," said Lt. Kidd. "It applies to any section of the community. Anywhere that there is noise, there can also be complaints. We are just trying to make Harrisonburg a great place to live."

Aside from enforcing laws, Lt. Kidd said this walk serves as a way to bridge the gap between students and police.

"We need to have the partnership, folks need to call us, and we need to work with the community as well, those relations are key to successful policing," Lt. Kidd said.