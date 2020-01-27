Police warn parents after Louisiana man charged with soliciting Va. minor

A Virginia police department is warning parents after a Louisiana man was charged with soliciting a minor.

Justin Jakubielski, 33, of Buras, Louisiana, was arrested on Jan. 24 after Henrico police served seven warrants for soliciting a minor.

Jakubielski was allegedly contacting someone he thought was a juvenile female, though it turned out to be detectives.

Jakubielski asked the supposed juvenile female to send photographs of herself as well as sent inappropriate photos of himself to her.

Henrico police are now reminding parents and guardians to have an important conversation with their children about communicating online with strangers.

“While many children have cell phones, it is important to keep track of the content in which they are involved with," said police is a press release.

There are many different tools in which parents can monitor content on smartphones or tablets. Find more tips to keep your children safe here.