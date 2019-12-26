Police warning drivers after deadly Christmas week on Virginia roads

Virginia State Police are reminding drivers across the commonwealth to stay alert after a deadly Christmas week on the roads.

From Saturday, Dec. 21 to midnight of Christmas Day, nine people were killed in six traffic crashes on Virginia's highways.

According to police, the six crashes were in Rockingham, Goochland, Loudoun, and Richmond counties, as well as the cities of Chesapeake and Newport News.

Three people were killed in the Goochland County crash, two people were killed in the Rockingham County crash, and the Newport News crash resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

In Rockingham County, police say 35-year-old Raheel Azhar, of New York, was driving a tractor trailer along Rt. 11 (North Valley Pike) around 7:10 p.m. on Christmas Even when he attempted to turn left into a gas station and collided with 33-year-old Dustin Harlow's 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe, which was headed north.

Harlow was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 82-year-old Nancy Lambert, was air-lifted to UVA Medical Center, where she died from her injuries. Both were wearing their seat belts.

Azhar was charged with reckless driving. He was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.

For several hours on Tuesday night, police closed down the stretch of North Valley Pike in the area of Gravel Road near the Pilot Travel Center.

Overall, of the nine traffic fatalities this Christmas week, police say half occurred on Christmas Eve, which is also one of the busiest days on Virginia roads.

But increased traffic volume is expect for the rest of the week and the weekend, into the new year. State Police are reminding all drivers to stay distraction-free behind the wheel and share the road responsibly with pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcycles.

They're also reminding drivers to stay sober and always wear their seat belts, as required by Virginia law.

So far in 2019, preliminary Virginia State Police data shows 800 people have been killed in traffic crashes across the commonwealth, but they would like to see alert and safe drivers stop that number from rising in the final days of the year.

