Police working to ID car involved in Staunton hit-and-run

Staunton Police are asking for help from the public to find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run traffic collision on Monday morning.

According to police, around 8 a.m. on Dec. 9, a small, white vehicle crashed into the vehicle in front of it in the 1500 block of Springhill Road.

Police say the vehicle then fled the scene, but it sustained damage to the front headlight assembly and bumper.

No driver description has been provided.

Anyone with information about the identity of the vehicle and its driver is asked to contact the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3845 or the Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017 .

