Political Analyst: COVID-19 will likely make reelection tougher for Trump

The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting us in the months leading up to the 2020 presidential election, a political analyst tells WHSV that it could have an impact on President Donald Trump's re-election efforts.

"The longer it goes, the greater the weight it's going to put upon Trump's shoulders to have to answer to it," Dr. David McQuilkin, retired professor of political science at Bridgewater College said on Monday. "I think that is going to in many respects make it much more difficult for him to be re-elected in November."

McQuilkin added that if the pandemic passes soon and the economy quickly improves, that could help Trump's reelection chances. McQuilkin also said to keep in mind that a lot could happen between now and November.