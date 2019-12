A website called MentalFloss.com has put together its annual poll of favorite Christmas movies by state, and in Virginia, it's "A Christmas Story" from 1983.

The movie about a family, a boy and his wish for a BB gun for Christmas is tops in 24 states. The Will Ferrell movie "Elf" is number one in 11 states.

The rest of the top five are "Home Alone," "It’s a Wonderful Life" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas".

Click here to see the whole list.