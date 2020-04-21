Poll finds majority of Virginians support new laws passed by the General Assembly

According to a poll by the Center of Public Policy at VCU’s Wilder School, a large majority of Virginians support the policies that were passed during the 2020 session of the General Assembly – which brought major liberal policies into action, from passing the Equal Rights Amendment to new gun control laws to repeals of abortion restrictions and more.

According to VCU’s L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs:

• Approximately 57 percent of Virginians strongly approve of raising the minimum wage to $12 by 2023.

• Virginians show strong support for gun control measures passed by the General Assembly. More than 6-in-10 respondents in every demographic category strongly approved of requiring universal background checks for gun sales. Additionally, there was majority support for the passage of “red flag” laws, allowing courts to remove firearms from those deemed dangerous, with 58% strongly approving.

• A majority of Virginians strongly or somewhat approve (65%) of the proposed constitutional amendment to change redistricting but almost 20% said: They, “don’t know.” More than one-third of Virginians (34%) strongly approve of the proposed constitutional amendment that would change the process for congressional redistricting. Only 17% strongly or somewhat disapprove of the measure.

• Gov. Ralph Northam has strong approval ratings, with 66% of Virginians strongly or somewhat approving of the way he’s handling the job of governor. Twenty-nine percent strongly approve and 30% strongly or somewhat disapprove.

• Virginians were divided on how well Democrats handled the most recent General Assembly session and more than one quarter (26%) said: They, “don’t know.” Thirty-nine percent strongly or somewhat approved, while 35% strongly or somewhat disapproved of the Democrats’ handling of the General Assembly session.

The poll also provides overall approval ratings for Gov. Ralph Northam and the Democrats in the General Assembly.

To see full details on the report, with analysis tables and graphics, click here. The full report there also breaks down the responses to the poll by demographic data, including region of the state, gender, age, education, income level, race, and party identification.

Overall, the poll surveyed 325 Independents, 253 Democrats, and 216 Republicans.