Polls show majority of Virginians back more gun control

Ahead of a special session of Virginia's General Assembly to discuss proposed gun-control measures by Governor Ralph Northam, a set of polls show strong support in the commonwealth for some reform.

The surveys taken between 2016 and 2018 by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University noted a partisan divide over the broader issue of firearm restrictions. 82% of Democrats supported gun control last year compared to 76% of Republicans who favored protecting gun ownership rights.

But when asked about specific policies, the polls found less of a divide.

An overwhelming number of Republicans and Democrats polled (76% and 96%, respectively) supported requiring background checks for all gun sales, including those bought privately and at gun shows.

Most of the respondents also opposed allowing those who can legally own a gun to carry it concealed (88% - Democrats, 72% - Republicans).

There was a more noticeable split on laws which would ban assault weapons, with Republicans split on the issue (49%-49%) and Democrats overwhelmingly in favor of such a restriction.

Northam called for this month's special session after 12 people were killed by a gunman in Virginia Beach. His proposals included implementing universal background checks, reinstating a one-gun-a-month law and banning assault weapons. What constitutes an "assault weapon," however, can differ based on who is asked.

The National Rifle Association has fired back at his ideas.

"Gov. Northam and his media allies are desperate to deflect attention from scandals involving all three statewide officeholders and are trying to scape-goat Virginia's law-abiding gun owners for the actions of a madman," the gun rights group posted on its website.

