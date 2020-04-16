Pollution levels drop as low as 50% in some European cities

Pollution levels across Europe have fallen by as low as 50% in some cities over the past month according to a statement by the European space agency.

There has been a worldwide trend of decreasing air pollution since the lock-down began.

Pollution levels across Europe have remained low, with nitrogen dioxide levels falling around 50% in some cities, according to a statement from the European space agency (ESA).

Paris saw a dramatic drop of 54%, the most significant in Europe when comparing the same months last year.

Madrid, Milan and Rome saw decreases of around 45%.

This drop in pollution can be seen in other areas like China, and the United States. According to NASA pollution has dropped as much as 30% across the Northeast.