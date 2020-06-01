Pool sales spike amid COVID-19 pandemic

The pool industry is one of the businesses through the pandemic that has stayed open, even if public pools have remained closed and will stay closed in many places.

"We weren't one of the business that was asked to close or anything. Partially because we sanitize," David Boylen, of Valley Pool and Spa, said.

Now, as temperatures continue to rise and we inch closer to summer, the pool business is busier than ever.

"Usually the couple weeks leading up to Memorial Day and a couple weeks after, we're always very busy. Every pool in the region wants to get open," Boylen said.

Since pools across the Shenandoah Valley are closed for this whole summer due to COVID-19 concerns, Valley Pool and Spa said their busy season has gotten even busier as more people are looking to buy their own pools for home.

With so many more people interested in either investing in buying their own pool or fixing up an existing one, Boylen says it's been challenging.

"So, supply of product is dwindling, so we're certainly finding that not only is demand high, but supply is low so that's... The problem is timing. It takes time," Boylen said. "Its industry-wide. Everyone has seen a big demand on them and everyone is dealing with a lack of product as well, so it's challenging."

Boylen said they are already booked through August and into September, so people who are interested may not be able to get a swim in until next summer.

"By then, the summer is almost over. But once you have a pool, it lasts for many years in your backyard. You get it now and enjoy it for the rest of your life," Boylen said.

Boylen thinks private pools are going to stay in demand even after the pandemic, so less people will be crowding public pools.

"We call it good clean fun... Because it is clean. You get in and out of a pool and you're clean," Boylen said.

But in order to keep it clean and fun, you have to put in the work to keep it sanitized.

"It's pretty easy once you get the hang of it. Pools like weekly care and pretty regular. It doesn't matter if it's a Saturday afternoon or a Tuesday evening... Just every week if you can spend 10, 15 minutes with your pool," Boylen said.

