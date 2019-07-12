Pool, water safety important in summer months

When the temperatures are hot, the pool can be a great way to escape the heat. To avoid injuries, lifeguards at Westover Pool says parents should always keep an eye on their kids in the water.

Westover Pool said its important to know the depth of the water you're in, especially if you can't swim. | Credit: WHSV

"Lifeguards are there to keep them safe if something goes wrong," Kristin Lam, aquatics director, said. "So we want to make sure that as long as both people are doing their jobs well, then it certainly makes everyone's job safer."

Lam said parents know their kids' abilities best. She added it's best for for kids in the water to use the buddy system, so you can get help if something goes wrong.

"The buddy system is perfect," Lam said. "If you're with your buddy all the time, and if something happens to your buddy, you know, scream and yell, get somebody's attention so that we can get out there to help you."

Lam said it is also important to know the depth of the water you're in, especially if you can't swim. Lam added if you're not swimming in a pool, there are still things to keep in mind.

She said if you're out swimming in a river, you should always have a life jacket on. If someone is swept away, only people who can swim should jump in to help.

"If you can reach something out to them, or throw something out to them and help bring them in, that's the safest thing you can do," Lam said. "If you can't call for help."