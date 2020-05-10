Pop-up food pantry supports local restaurant workers through CCOVID-19 closures

Restaurants are one of the industries hit the hardest by coronavirus closures.

Pale Fire Helps food donation bin.

In an effort to support restaurant workers in the valley, Pale Fire Brewing Company teamed up with local sponsors to start a pop-up food pantry.

Tim Brady, the owner of Pale Fire, said at the end of March they began using their taproom for the Pale Fire Helps food pantry.

Brady said through donations from Sysco and the community, the pantry has been able to help about 50 people every day and distribute 30 pallets of food.

"For us and the whole Pale Fire Brewing team, it was very satisfying to be able to find a tangible way to help and make a difference," Brady said.

He said they asked that people take one bag of food each day, but they could come back as much as they needed.

"Everybody has been very appreciative," Brady said. "You have to buy groceries and if money is tight and you can cross one thing off the list that you have to spend some cash on, then it really helps."

Restaurants will begin reopening on May 15, but Brady said he hopes to continue stocking the food pantry for the next few weeks to allow service industry workers to get back on their feet.

