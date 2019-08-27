Popeyes runs out of new chicken sandwiches nationwide

The fast-food chain, Popeyes, has run out of its new chicken sandwiches nationwide, according to a tweet from the company on Aug. 27.

Popeyes launched the menu item on Aug. 12 and it quickly sparked a fierce debate on social media as to whether the sandwich was better or worse than rival fast-food chain, Chick-Fil-A.

Some other brands threw their names into the ring too, like Wendy's, but the debate quickly centered on Chick-Fil-A and Popeyes.

The Popeyes sandwich features the chain’s New Orleans-style fried chicken on a brioche bun paired with pickles. Two options were available: original and spicy.

However, in the tweet, Popeyes promises customers the sandwich will soon return “for good.”

____________

The local situation in Harrisonburg

The debate for which fast food restaurant has the best chicken sandwich in Harrisonburg will have to continue after the Popeyes location on East Market Street sold out of its week supply of sandwiches in just two days.

If you've been on the internet recently, you know there is a battle for the new king of fast-food chicken sandwiches after Popeyes released its latest menu item.

Popeyes announced the new sandwich on Twitter last week with hyperbole that would soon define the social media commotion to come: "Chicken. Brioche. Pickles. New. Sandwich. Popeyes. Nationwide. So. Good. Forgot. How. Speak. In. Complete. Sandwiches. I mean, sentences."

And from that moment, it was on. People began ardently advocating for their favorite sandwich, whether it be the new-kid-on-the-block Popeyes one, or the OG Wendy's or Chick-fil-A versions.

Jamison Meadows, a Harrisonburg customer, said he wanted to try the sandwich for himself to compare it to others.

"I heard that's why everybody has been talking about it is because people are saying this is the same quality as Chick-fil-A, if not better," Meadows said. "I was like, 'that's a pretty big claim,' because everybody loves Chick-fil-A."

WHSV reached to the East Market Street location and managers said this weekend was the busiest they've been since they opened almost five years ago.

Managers told WHSV they started serving the sandwich on Friday and had long lines Saturday, right before they sold out of it that afternoon.

The restaurant's first supply was meant to last them a week, so they've gone ahead and ordered a larger shipment.

According to Meadows, the restaurant seems so busy, they're not just selling out of sandwiches, but sides as well.

"Well I actually came here yesterday and so, you know, I figured they would get a truck in before lunch and I could get a sandwich today," Meadows said. "But they were out, I was like, at least I'll get some fries, and I heard someone in front of me try to order fries and they were out of that too."

The managers at the restaurant said they will have another shipment of sandwiches coming this week but are not sure when they will start serving it again.

They also say they are happy for the business, but want to make sure their service is just as great as the sandwich.

The new sandwich comes in both spicy and classic.

Popeyes has certainly come out a winner in this chicken sandwich debate, at least in terms of publicity.