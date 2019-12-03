Popular ‘Pappy Van Winkle’ bourbon lottery dates announced

The popular – and expensive – Pappy Van Winkle bourbon will once again be available during Virginia ABC’s online lottery.

Customers will have a chance to purchase a Van Winkle Collection package for $1,499.99. If that’s not your fancy, separate lotteries will be held for each individual product in the package.

The lottery entry form will be available for five days. Winners will be selected through a random drawing from all valid entries. It’s open to Virginia residents and the winner must present a valid Virginia photo ID at the time of purchase.

The dates for the lottery as follows:

• Dec. 4-8 - Van Winkle Collection package; six packages, $1,499.99

• Dec. 11-15 - Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year Bourbon; 9 bottles, $299.99 and Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20 Year Bourbon; 340 bottles, $199.99

• Dec. 18-22 - Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 Year Bourbon; 114 bottles, $119.99, Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year Bourbon; 1,530 bottles, $79.99, and Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year Bourbon; 393 bottles, $69.99

All lottery entries must include a store address where the winner will pick up the product. Additional information is available on the ABC website.