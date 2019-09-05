Pork for Pantry donates almost 1,200 pounds of pork

On Thursday, almost 1,200 pounds of pork were donated to the Blue Ridge Area Regional Food Bank as part of Pork for the Pantry.

The Pork for the Pantry donation is unpacked into BRAFB freezers. | Credit: WHSV

Pork for the Pantry is a partnership between Eddie Edwards Signs and Rockingham Cooperative. For the past four years, people and businesses in the community have been able to donate to purchase hogs raised by 4-H and FFA members for the market animal show.

The money is used to purchase and process the hogs and the meat is donated to the BRAFB. This year, nine hogs were donated. Abena Foreman-Trice, with BRAFB, said that’s enough for more than 1,000 meals.

“Protein is a very important source of nourishment for the individuals and families that we serve,” Foreman-Trice said. “We’re very grateful for this donation today and what it represents.”

Foreman-Trice added it represents the partnership between local farmers and the food bank and their commitment to helping feed local people in the community.

Sam Liggett of the Rockingham Cooperative said it’s all about the community.

“We’ve been doing this for several years, bringing pork here and it’s a community project,” Liggett said. “We’ve reached out to businesses and charities to help do this.”