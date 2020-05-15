Port Republic Road lane closure as crews work on reconfiguration project

A lane will be temporarily closed on a busy road in Harrisonburg starting Monday.

As crews continue to work on the Interstate 81 Exit 245 reconfiguration project, the right westbound lane of Port Republic Road will be closed starting Monday, May 18 and is expected to last through Friday, May 22.

According to a Harrisonburg city spokesman, the crews will start pouring curb and gutter and constructing ADA ramps in front of the Royal gas station at the intersection of Port Republic and Forest Hill roads.

The I-81 North realignment will relocate the northbound off ramp to make it align with Forest Hill Road. It is expected to be completed by August 2020. The goal of the project is to improve the safety of drivers on Port Republic Road and those trying to access Forest Hill Road after exiting the interstate.