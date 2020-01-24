Possible coronavirus case in North Carolina

The coronavirus may be in North Carolina.

The state Department of Health and Human Services is investigating a possible coronavirus case in the Raleigh-Durham area, according to a press release issued Friday.

The state says the person recently traveled to China and passed through Wuhan City, where the outbreak originated, and which has now been quarantined, with no outbound flights or trains as China tries to stop the spread of the disease.

The person arrived at RDU on Thursday and had mild respiratory symptoms. They are in good condition and in isolation at Duke University Hospital.

Health officials says the person didn't have close contact with anyone at the airport and in fact wore a mask. They were transported directly to the hospital from RDU. The state says those at the airport or the hospital are not considered at risk for infection.

The Division of Public Health is arranging testing for the coronavirus at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If the virus is confirmed, the state will work with the CDC to reach out to those who came in close contact with the person on the airline flight.