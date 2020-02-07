Possible tornadoes being investigated in Virginia, Maryland

The National Weather Service says it's investigating the possibility that tornadoes touched down in areas of Virginia and Maryland outside of the nation's capital.

Meteorologist Isha Renta told The Associated Press by phone on Friday that the weather service is assessing the damage in Virginia's Loudoun County as well as the Maryland counties of Carroll, Frederick and Montgomery.

She said the service is also reviewing data from radars in the area. NBC Washington reports that storms had knocked down trees, damaged homes and cut electricity in areas across the region.