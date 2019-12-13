Post High Learning Lab opens in Waynesboro

The Post High Learning Lab in Waynesboro is open and already helping students in the area.

Waynesboro Public Schools purchased the house last year, and began renovating it in May with the help of the community.

It's a space for students with special needs to spend time with teachers and job coaches to learn the skills they'll need to be independent.

"So that they're able to live independently, they're able to be employed in a place where they want to be employed, and then they're able to live on their own and be successful and happy," Dr. Ryan Barber, director of student services for Waynesboro, said.

Dr. Barber said it was important for them to have the opportunity for students to learn in a house, rather than just in the classroom.

"This is a real house that they're able to learn how to take care of, and it simulates more of what they're going to have when they transition to their own place," Dr. Barber said.

Students come in every day and make sure they're ready for work. Dr. Barber said they have staff meetings to assign chores around the house and job sites, and then they go to work.

"They go out to those sites and are interacting with the community, they're helping out in different organizations like the Augusta County Library, or Food Lion, or Camp Light," Dr. Barber said.

Dr. Barber said the goal is to help them learn the skills needed to be successful on their own.

