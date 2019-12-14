Postal worker shot by agent charged with embezzlement

Law enforcement authorities say the postal worker who was shot outside a northern Virginia post office earlier this month is suspected of stealing packages.

WTTG-TV reports records filed in Loudoun County District Court show 32-year-old Nelson Clark Jr. was shot once in the arm Dec. 4 after crashing his car into the vehicle a special agent with the Postal Service's Office of Inspector General.

The station reports the agent had confronted Clark before he struck the vehicle in an attempt to flee.

Court records show Clark has been charged with felony embezzlement.

The station reports authorities didn't disclose the contents of the packages Clark is accused of stealing.