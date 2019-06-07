Postponed state tournaments impact local high school teams

On Thursday morning, the Virginia High School League moved state baseball and softball games from Friday and Saturday to next Thursday and Friday.

At Turner Ashby High School, the softball team is dealing with the change.

"I was really upset, mad," Turner Ashby softball head coach Clinty Curry said. "I was like how am I going to keep these girls reeled in for another week?"

"I knew this was going to create some real challenges for our community, work schedules, vacation schedules, all those things came in to play," Turner Ashby Athletic Director Will Crockett said.

Between family vacations and summer jobs, the change created conflicts.

"I just sent out a group text and I let them take care of telling their parents," Curry said.

Mike McCall of the VHSL told WHSV that "weather creates chaos" and "you do the best you can," praising the site directors for shifting things around.

The excitement is outweighing the challenges.

"I feel bad for them," Curry said. "I really feel bad but you know state championship, having the ability to win a state championship. You know that's once in a lifetime."